‘I couldn’t believe it:’ Customers leave $2K tip for waiter who had been out of work for months during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- A waiter at a Las Vegas restaurant just didn't believe it at first: A $2,000 tip for a $64 meal.

"I couldn't believe it when it happened. I was like, 'Oh my God.' You know? 'Is this,' you know, 'right?'" said waiter Armando Garcia.

It was right.

"And I checked again and it was, you know, two thousand dollars. I was, like, 'Wow,'" Garcia said. "I was so happy, you know.

Garcia has worked for more than 11 years at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe. He was out of work for about two months until the restaurants reopened in May.

He was working Memorial Day. He said it was slow. A few customers he recognized walked in and sat in his section.

"I've taken care of them before. I know they're nice. Uh, they tip...they always tip, not like that...They love the food that's why they come back," said Garcia.

They must like the service, too. They wrote on the receipt: "Stay safe. Thank you for your great service. We hope this helps. Love, the Lopez Brothers.

Garcia says it will help not only himself, but his parents and his siblings.

"It feels great, you know, relief at the same time because, like I said, it's been, tough for everyone, for me," Garcia said.

Tips are a way for customers to say thank you. This time, it was the waiter.

"Thank you, thank you and thank you. That's all," Garcia said.