Milwaukee is home to some amazing frozen custard stands and Kopp’s is definitely one of them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- When you think of Kopps’s two things comes to mind: frozen custard and their jumbo hamburgers! Thursday, May 28 is National Hamburger Day and Brian Kramp is celebrating in style with one of the best burgers in town.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Kopp's Frozen Custard (website)

Founded by Elsa Kopp in 1950, our restaurants continue to be heralded by local publications for their quality food. The Kopp's Frozen Custard stand rose in popularity quickly during the 1950s and was soon seen as a Milwaukee staple.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By 1960 the Kopp's stand was successful enough that Elsa felt comfortable experimenting with more exotic frozen custard recipes. In the Milwaukee area? Check out any of our three locations and enjoy a burger and fries with your custard. Or, try the sundae of the month, it's always something special.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video