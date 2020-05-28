× Milwaukee police: 23-year-old man shot, wounded near 26th and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Melvina early Thursday, May 28.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries — and walked to a hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

Officials say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.