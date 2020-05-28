Milwaukee Police Department to feature long-term missing persons on social media

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department announced Thursday, May 28 an effort to feature long-term missing persons on social media.

Starting on Friday, May 29, the department will feature a long-term missing person on its social media platforms every two weeks to inform the community that the individual is still being looked for and that their cases is not forgotten. The hope is that the posts can lead police to someone who may know the whereabouts of the missing person and reunite them with loved ones.

A long-term missing person is identified as a person who has been missing for more than 90 days, the department said.

MPD requests the public’s assistance in sharing the posts and contacting Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401 with any information.