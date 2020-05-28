Milwaukee summers on average are 2.5˚F warmer than in 1970

MILWAUKEE — June 1 marks the start of meteorological summer, and for the entire country, that means we are entering our warmest three-month stretch of the year. For Milwaukee, the average summer temperature has increased by 2.5˚F since 1970, when plotted linearly.

The average temperature is measured by adding the high temperature and low temperature of an individual day, then dividing that number by two.

When looking at the summer as a whole, for each decade, we are also seeing an increase in the number of warmer than average days. In the 1970s, we typically saw 40 warmer than average days each summer. In the 2010s, we saw well over 50 warmer than average days each summer.

Since 1970, different years of extremes, both cold and warm, have occurred. By looking at the data by the decade instead, these extremes are not as visible, and provide a more consistent pattern.

The largest change nationally has occurred in the desert southwest. From Texas to California, that part of the United States has seen the biggest change in average summer temperatures, with some locations 3˚F+ warmer than 50 years ago.

Interestingly, the one part of the country seeing little to a negative change in average temperature is a pocket in the Great Plains from North Dakota to western Iowa. Their summer temps are almost 1˚F cooler on average, compared to 50 years ago.

One possible cause is the increased rate of cold air outbreaks from a destabilize polar air mass in Canada that mostly impacts the Great Plains. This continues to be a trend due to less sea ice extent in the northern hemisphere. More cold fronts and storms that result from it could explain the anomaly in the central portion of the United States.

It is common for this portion of the United States to be seeing below-average temperatures while Europe and Northern Asia are well above average temps as a result of this airmass shift.