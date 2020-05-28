Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Open Record Special Edition: Getting answers from former VP Joe Biden

Posted 12:20 pm, May 28, 2020, by , and , Updated at 12:19PM, May 28, 2020

MILWAUKEE — He hopes Milwaukee doesn’t need a rain check for the 2024 DNC. Would he have handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently than President Trump?

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on the episode to talk about his one-on-one with former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

You’ll hear some of Biden’s responses to things like holding the DNC amid a pandemic, the wearing of masks during COVID-19, and a recent gaffe made during a radio show interview. Plus, Calvi tells us what he else he would have asked Biden had he been given more time with the former VP.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

