Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: 2 arrested after pursuit ended in crash involving 2 squads near 35th and Greenfield

Posted 1:07 pm, May 28, 2020, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A pursuit ended with a crash and two arrests Wednesday night, May 27 near 35th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

It began around 10:15 p.m. near 21st Street and Orchard Avenue, where officers spotted a reckless driver in a vehicle with no license plates.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop — but the driver fled, and the pursuit ensued, ending when the driver crashed into a pole and two squad cars.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, and his 19-year-old passenger were arrested and taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

Police said charges would be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.