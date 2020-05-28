× Police: 2 arrested after pursuit ended in crash involving 2 squads near 35th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — A pursuit ended with a crash and two arrests Wednesday night, May 27 near 35th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

It began around 10:15 p.m. near 21st Street and Orchard Avenue, where officers spotted a reckless driver in a vehicle with no license plates.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop — but the driver fled, and the pursuit ensued, ending when the driver crashed into a pole and two squad cars.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, and his 19-year-old passenger were arrested and taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

Police said charges would be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.