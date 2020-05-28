President Trump: $40.9M in federal funding committed to Milwaukee rapid transit project

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 28 tweeted that millions of dollars in funding is being committed to Milwaukee’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit project.

I’m proud to commit $40.9M in @USDOT funding to Milwaukee’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit project. Bringing modern transit to the region’s most critical corridor and spur millions in economic development. Love Wisconsin! @RideMCTS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The project received approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2016. The project has since been in research phases.

Officials in 2016 said the proposed nine-mile BRT route would provide an improved transit connection to major employment and activity centers through downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Milwaukee’s near west side, and Wauwatosa. With more frequent service and faster travel times, BRT will give riders more time to spend with their families, more time to study for a final exam, or simply more time to relax at home.

Statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley: