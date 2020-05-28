President Trump: $40.9M in federal funding committed to Milwaukee rapid transit project

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 28 tweeted that millions of dollars in funding is being committed to Milwaukee’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit project.
The project received approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2016. The project has since been in research phases.
Officials in 2016 said the proposed nine-mile BRT route would provide an improved transit connection to major employment and activity centers through downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Milwaukee’s near west side, and Wauwatosa. With more frequent service and faster travel times, BRT will give riders more time to spend with their families, more time to study for a final exam, or simply more time to relax at home.
Statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:
“Milwaukee County is tremendously appreciative to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and President Donald Trump for their commitment to fund the East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.
“Over the last three years, Milwaukee County has been working collaboratively with our partners — the City of Milwaukee, the City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, local businesses, nonprofits and academia — to bring this nine-mile, regional transit project to Wisconsin.
“The $54.8 million project will allow the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to connect major employment, education and recreation destinations through downtown Milwaukee, Marquette University, Milwaukee’s Near West Side, Wauwatosa and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center.
“As this first-of-its-kind project moves forward, it will strengthen the entire transit network and aid in achieving opportunity and racial equity in a way that moves Milwaukee County closer to achieving its vision of becoming the healthiest County in the state,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.”