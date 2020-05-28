Scattered storms Thursday followed by cooler weather into next week

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Throughout the day Thursday, May 28 a cold front will produce scattered storms with the heaviest rain expected to from Madison up to Eau Claire. Severe weather isn’t a concern but pockets of heavy rain are possible as this system moves through.

Rain won’t be constant, but one of the noticeable changes will be a drop in the amount of moisture in the air and temps back into the 60s after the front clears. Before Thursday, May 28 we had three straight 80˚+ high temps for the first time since mid-August 2019! That was over nine months ago.

We’ll enter a stretch of 60s and 70s at least in the near future.

The 6-Day Planner has us shifting back to more seasonable conditions as the average high this time of year is between 69˚-71˚ through the start of June. Long term models favor a return to 80s by the end of next week.