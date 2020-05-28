Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Scattered storms Thursday followed by cooler weather into next week

Posted 8:45 am, May 28, 2020, by

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Throughout the day Thursday, May 28 a cold front will produce scattered storms with the heaviest rain expected to from Madison up to Eau Claire. Severe weather isn’t a concern but pockets of heavy rain are possible as this system moves through.

Skyvision Plus look at expected rain potential late morning, May 28

Rain won’t be constant, but one of the noticeable changes will be a drop in the amount of moisture in the air and temps back into the 60s after the front clears. Before Thursday, May 28 we had three straight 80˚+ high temps for the first time since mid-August 2019! That was over nine months ago.

We’ll enter a stretch of 60s and 70s at least in the near future.

Temperature forecast for this evening, May 28

The 6-Day Planner has us shifting back to more seasonable conditions as the average high this time of year is between 69˚-71˚ through the start of June. Long term models favor a return to 80s by the end of next week.

6-Day Planner for May 28-June 2

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.