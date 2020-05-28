× Sculpture Milwaukee returning this summer, slated to begin week of June 8

MILWAUKEE — Sculpture Milwaukee announced on Thursday, May 28 that its annual collection of monumental sculptures will return to the streets this summer, where they can be safely enjoyed by all.

Installation is slated to begin the week of June 8, and will be phased through mid-July, and, for the first time ever, many works will remain on view through the winter.

Beth Weirick of Milwaukee Downtown issued the following statement in a news release:

“The sculptures will be a visible and vibrant reminder of our city’s unwavering resilience, an invitation to reimagine our surroundings, take-in new perspectives, and get inspired. We want everyone to feel safe coming downtown; Sculpture Milwaukee’s plans fit right in with the larger effort to create a safe, inviting locale for our community.”

In light of ongoing public health concerns, Sculpture Milwaukee has announced a few unique features of the 2020 season. The organization has deferred in-person events, instead resources will be made available on SculptureMilwaukee.com for self-guided exploration. They’ll host a mix of live-streamed and pre-recorded conversations with artists, virtual art lectures and more.

Ground markings will be provided to help visitors maintain the recommended six-feet physical distance from others.