× Drivers take note: State Street in downtown Milwaukee is now a 2-way thoroughfare

MILWAUKEE — If you frequent the streets of downtown Milwaukee, get ready for a big change on State Street.

State Street between 6th Street and Market Street is now a two-way thoroughfare — it used to be a one-way stretch of road.

Over the last couple of days, there were block-by-block closures to crew to remove and replace pavement markings.

There may be additional closures to complete the work.