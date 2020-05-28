Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Polk County man

Posted 10:31 pm, May 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:51PM, May 28, 2020

Delwin Carter

POLK COUNTY — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Delwin Carter of Polk County.

He is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown thinning hair, 5’8″ tall and 165 pounds.

He left his home in the Village of Balsam Lake around 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 in a red 2008 Kia Sportage with Wisconsin license plate 658-ZRC. He has dementia and his destination is unknown.

Contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 715-485-8300 with any information regarding his whereabouts.

