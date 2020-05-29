× 184 additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Waupun Correctional Institution

WAUPUN — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Friday, May 29 stated in a news release that there have been 184 additional, confirmed COVID-19 cases at Waupun Correctional Institution.

To date, there have been 217 total confirmed cases among 7,050 people tested for the virus. Testing at the Waupun facility was completed this week for all staff and person’s in the facility’s care. As of May 29, the department said, about half of the tests for those in the care of the Waupun facility have been received and more continue to come in.

Testing at corrections facilities, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has broadened since May 7 for both staff and person’s in care of correctional institutions with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard.

According to the Department of Corrections, the increased number of positive cases may be related to the increase in testing and the majority of the individuals who tested positive were asymptomatic. Those individuals are being properly isolated.

Waupun Correctional Institution will now enter the next phase of its COVID-19 response. That includes continued following of CDC guidelines, isolation of individuals with confirmed cases and monitoring of those who tested positive by health care professionals.