2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show canceled: ‘The only responsible option’

MILWAUKEE — The welcome roar of thunder that dominates the skies over Milwaukee will not be heard this summer. That’s because the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which is scheduled with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team – July 25-26 this year, has been canceled.

WaterStone Bank President/CEO Doug Gordon issued the following statement:

“Given the amount of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we recognize that cancelling the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show is the responsible and necessary thing to do. We can keep our communities safe and healthy by supporting local public health efforts. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show in 2021.”

Milwaukee Air & Water Show President Paul Rogers said the following:

“The rare and exceptional opportunity to host the Navy Blue Angels made this a very tough but necessary decision to make. The only responsible option was to cancel this year’s event.” “Together, we can come back stronger, safer and ready for the 2021 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, and create a memorable world-class event.”