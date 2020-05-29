Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show canceled: ‘The only responsible option’

Posted 1:51 pm, May 29, 2020, by , Updated at 01:55PM, May 29, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The welcome roar of thunder that dominates the skies over Milwaukee will not be heard this summer. That’s because the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which is scheduled with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team – July 25-26 this year, has been canceled.

WaterStone Bank President/CEO Doug Gordon issued the following statement:

“Given the amount of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we recognize that cancelling the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show is the responsible and necessary thing to do. We can keep our communities safe and healthy by supporting local public health efforts. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show in 2021.”

Milwaukee Air & Water Show President Paul Rogers said the following:

“The rare and exceptional opportunity to host the Navy Blue Angels made this a very tough but necessary decision to make. The only responsible option was to cancel this year’s event.” “Together, we can come back stronger, safer and ready for the 2021 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, and create a memorable world-class event.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.