3 injured, 2 seriously, following head-on crash involving semi in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — Three people were transported to the hospital, two with serious injuries, following a head-on crash involving a truck and a semi Thursday night, May 28 in Dodge County. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on State Highway 33 near Luedtke Lane in the Town of Herman.

Initial investigation shows that a Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on Highway 33 and a Walmart semi-tractor and trailer was traveling westbound when the two collided head-on.

The F150 was driven by a 17-year-old boy from West Bend and had 16-year-old female passenger also from West Bend. Both occupants were transported to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries.

The Walmart semi was operated by a 47-year-old man from Illinois. He was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam with minor injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.