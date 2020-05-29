Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-43 Projects: Sauk Road Bridge over I-43 (Ozaukee County)

WisDOT is underway with rehabilitating multiple structures along I-43, from WIS 60 to the northern Ozaukee County Line, with completion scheduled for late fall. As part of the bridge rehabilitation work, the Sauk Road bridge over I-43 will require full freeway closures.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY MAY 29 - 31, 2020

I-43 NB Closure:

• I-43 Northbound is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure at Sauk Road bridge from 10 p.m.

to 7 a.m., for bridge painting.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use I-43 Northbound to WIS 32/County V southbound, to County W northbound, to WIS 33

eastbound, to reconnect with I-43 northbound.

MONDAY-THURSDAY JUNE 1- 4, 2020

I-43 SB Closure:

• I-43 Southbound is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure at Sauk Road bridge from 9 p.m. to 5

a.m., for bridge painting.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use I-43 Southbound to, WIS 33 westbound, to County W southbound, to WIS 32/County V

westbound, to reconnect with I-43 southbound.

I-43 Projects: Hampton Avenue to Bender Road (Milwaukee County)

WisDOT is underway with preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I-43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. The projects include reconstructing traffic signals, installing new signals, along with minor geometric modifications. Construction is scheduled to be completed late fall 2020.

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020

Eastbound and Westbound Silver Spring Drive entrance ramps to I-43 SB Closure:

• Eastbound and Westbound Silver Spring Drive entrance ramps to I-43 Southbound is scheduled to close at

11 p.m. and will be closed long-term (approximately 30 days), for bridge repairs over Lexington Avenue.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use Silver Spring Drive Eastbound, to N. Port Washington Road Southbound, to Hampton

Avenue Westbound, to I-43 Southbound, to get around the closure.

68th Street Overpass

WisDOT is underway with the replacement of the 68th Street bridge, along with new retaining walls at each abutment, fully reconstructing the overpass.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 2020

I-894 WB Closure

• I-894 Westbound is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure at 68th Street from 10 p.m. to 5

a.m., for a traffic switch.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use I-894 Westbound to 60th Street Southbound, to Layton Avenue Westbound, to 84th Street

Northbound, to I-894 Westbound to get around the closure.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2020

I-894 EB Closure

• I-894 Eastbound is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closure at 68th Street from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for

a traffic switch.

Detour:

→ Travelers can use I-894 Eastbound to 84th Street SB, to Layton Avenue Eastbound, to 60th Street Northbound,

to I-894 Eastbound, to get around the closure.