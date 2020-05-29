× Carroll University announces plan to resume in-person classes for Fall 2020 semester

WAUKESHA — Carroll University announced on Friday, May 29 plans to welcome students back to campus in the fall with new safety protocols, single-occupancy rooms and an earlier start to the semester.

Students will move in to campus housing facilities on staggered days and times, beginning in mid-August, and the first day of classes will be Aug. 24. Classes will be held on Labor Day and during fall break, and instruction will end Nov. 24. Finals will be taken online Dec. 1-4.

The academic calendar adjustment will be implemented in conjunction with new safety protocols for employees, students and guests. They include:

Social distancing.

Classroom seating that uses CDC guidelines.

Face coverings will be required in public areas.

Testing and contact tracing are being discussed and planned with the health department.

Frequency of cleaning and cleaning materials will follow CDC guidelines.

More hand sanitizer stations will be added to buildings.​

Greek Life and student organizations will be active in various formats.

Housing and Dining Changes

There will also be changes in residence hall assignments, based on ACHA guidelines. All halls will have only single-occupancy rooms. The residency requirement for the 2020-21 school year will be waived, and students who choose to move off-campus will have their deposits returned.

Campus dining will be modified as well, with multiple distribution and seating locations for existing dining options, mobile ordering, delivery, grab-and-go and new pick up locations.

As for athletics, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) President’s Council continues to meet regularly and Carroll’s athletic director is in contact with the NCAA for planning.​ While no firm plans have been announced, flexible scheduling and timing of seasons is being discussed.

Additional details will be shared as they become available.