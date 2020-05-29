Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Center of gravity: Fun ways kids can learn to find the perfect balance

Posted 10:35 am, May 29, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- It's the force that keeps us upright -- and can shift depending on what position you're in. We're talking about the center of gravity. Professor Maria with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a fun way kids can learn to find the perfect balance.

