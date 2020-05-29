Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Did you know Discovery World has a spokesturtle and turtle cam that you can watch 24/7?

MILWAUKEE --  Milwaukee has some great museums and even though they’ve been closed for the past few months, it doesn’t mean they’re not thinking about their members and guests. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Discovery World with some updates on their reopening efforts.

About Discovery World (website)

Discovery World is Milwaukee’s premier, non-profit science and technology center for the whole family.

Our 120,000 sq. ft. center offers fun and educational experiences and features interactive exhibits, the Reiman Aquarium, educational labs and programs, and other exciting activities.

Our unique, hands-on exhibits and programs focus on two areas – technology and freshwater sciences. We have eight learning labs that alone comprise of more than 10,000 sq. ft. of space! We also offer our award-winning Summer Camp, Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs, community partnership programs, and learning experiences aboard Discovery World’s tall ship (and Wisconsin’s Flagship) the Sailing Vessel (S/V) Denis Sullivan.

We want to light the spark of curiosity in your kids. We want to inspire them to become the next generation of engineers, designers, scientists, innovators, community leaders, and makers. We want you and your family to explore, learn, create, and have fun.

Discovery World is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your gift is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

