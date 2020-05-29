Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Jonah Luther, 4-year varsity performer on wrestling mat for Arrowhead, enlists in Marine Corps.

Posted 5:46 pm, May 29, 2020, by , Updated at 05:59PM, May 29, 2020
HARTLAND -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Arrowhead High School's Jonah Luther would have been a high jumper on the track team this spring.

He made his biggest noise as a wrestler. He was a four-year varsity performer on the mat for the Warhawks, who went to the state meet three times.

Luther also made it as an individual his senior season.

Next up, Luther would like to pursue wrestling, having enlisted in the Marine Corps.

Alright, Jonah, you're a High School Hot Shot!

