Major warm up likely near the beginning of June, temps near 90˚ expected

Posted 8:42 am, May 29, 2020, by

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — In the last week, most of Wisconsin saw their first 80˚ temps of the year and by June 7 we could get our first 90˚! While Wisconsin has a great chance of the upper 80s, out into the Dakotas their high temps could rise to near 100˚.

Favorable warmer than average conditions are expected from June 5 to June 11.

8-14 temperature outlook for June 5th to June 11th

Fond du Lac is our first city to hit 90˚+ in the region but we’ll all have a shot by next weekend. Long term atmospheric models continue to favor the mid to upper 80s to get as far north as Lake Superior.

The warm-up won’t just last a day, as high pressure setting up to our southeast will continue to flow in warm and humid air close to mid-June.

Temperature trend for Saturday, June 6

