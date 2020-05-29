Major warm up likely near the beginning of June, temps near 90˚ expected

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — In the last week, most of Wisconsin saw their first 80˚ temps of the year and by June 7 we could get our first 90˚! While Wisconsin has a great chance of the upper 80s, out into the Dakotas their high temps could rise to near 100˚.

Favorable warmer than average conditions are expected from June 5 to June 11.

Fond du Lac is our first city to hit 90˚+ in the region but we’ll all have a shot by next weekend. Long term atmospheric models continue to favor the mid to upper 80s to get as far north as Lake Superior.

The warm-up won’t just last a day, as high pressure setting up to our southeast will continue to flow in warm and humid air close to mid-June.