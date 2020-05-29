× Milwaukee police: 18-year-old man shot, walks to hospital for treatment

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old mank who suffered a gunshot wound around 12:30 p.m. on Fridayt, May 29 walked to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the location of the incident is still under investigation — as are the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.