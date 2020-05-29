Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, May 28 and early Friday morning, May 29.

The first shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. near 105th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No arrests have been made and we are seeking a known actor.

The second shooting around 2:20 a.m. near 80th and Oklahoma.

Police say the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.