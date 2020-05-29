× Police: 68-year-old man arrested, suspect in fatal shooting on Racine Street

RACINE — Racine police say a 68-year-old man is in custody, suspected in the fatal shooting of a man on Racine Street early on Thursday, May 28.

Officials say they responded to a location on Flett Avenue around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. Officers located an adult male victim who was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting incident took place nearby on Racine Street — and the 68-year-old man was identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.