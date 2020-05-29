× ‘Safe and updated shopping experience:’ Burlington reopens stores in Milwaukee, surrounding areas

MILWAUKEE — Burlington will re-open their stores in Milwaukee and surrounding areas on Friday, May 29.

“The safety and well-being of customers and associates remains the top priority. Therefore, re-opened stores will reflect the recommendations from the World Health Organization (“WHO”), the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”), and other applicable federal, state and local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety. Safety measures include, but are not limited to social distancing measures, wider check-out lanes and one way entrances and exits throughout the store, cart wipes, and masks for all associates,” said Burlington in a press release.

Store locations and hours:

KENOSHA, WI (5914 75th Street): will re-open on Friday, May 29; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m , Fri-Sat: 9:00 a.m -9:00 p.m, Sun: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI (1501 W. Zellman Court): will re-open on Friday, May 29; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Fri-Sat: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Sun: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

BROWN DEER, WI (9040 N Greenbay Rd): will re-open on Friday, May 29; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Fri-Sat: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Sun: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

WEST ALLIS, WI (6748 Greenfield Avenue): will re-open on Friday, May 29; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Fri-Sat: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Sun: 9:00am-9:00 p.m.

RACINE, WI (2433 S. Green Bay Road): will re-open on Friday, May 29; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Fri-Sat: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Sun: 9:00 a.m -9:00 p.m.

BROOKFIELD, WI (12575 West Capitol Drive): will re-open on Friday, May 29; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Fri-Sat: 9:00 am.-9:00 p.m., Sun: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

*Hours are subject to change. Please visit Burlington.com for the most up to date store information.

SAFETY MEASURES:

To ensure the safety of our customers and associates, the following measures have been implemented and reflect the recommendations from WHO and the CDC as well as other federal, state and local authorities:

Social distancing:

Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart;

One way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles;

Wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor, and;

Increased space at each register between customers and associates.

Routine cleaning and disinfection:

We will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas;

Provide sanitization materials throughout the store, making shopping carts wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place;

Associates will be screened before returning to work, wear face coverings while in the store, and be provided gloves.