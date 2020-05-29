The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin looks to keep kids engaged during Safer at Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With families staying Safer at Home, programs are adjusting to those rules and trying to stay engaged. One of those programs is called The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin.

"When we think about what we're providing for our kids, we're teaching golf skills," said David Cohn, Executive Director of The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin.

Usually, this time of year students at more than 40 area elementary schools are learning about the game of golf through The First Tee National School Program.

"We’re in the physical education classrooms sharing the basics of the game of golf, sharing the core values and our healthy habits, and really supporting them and their delivery of that," Cohn said.

But with those kids now at home, The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin is also adjusting by adding the The First Tee at Home program.

"We started thinking about what can we provide for them and their families to be done in the comfort of their own home; equipment, no equipment, thinking about specific golf skills, thinking the other stuff," Cohn said.

Much like educators in our area, Cohl and the The First Tee teachers are finding creative ways to serve those in the program.

"Whether it’s golf, golf-related fitness, their continued focus on our core values, we want to encourage them to share that with their kids, share that with their parents and continue to provide the things we believe in that are part of the game of golf with the teachers in schools," Cohn said.

The First Tee at Home activities are being taught via technology -- like emails and social media. The focus is on the organization's nine core values and nine health habits -- without the need for golf equipment.

"Two of those are perseverance and responsibility. You see that during this time and teaching kids why we are going to get through this that we have a responsibility to ourselves, our families and those around us. You think about our 9 healthy habits, things like family and community are really important," Cohn said.

All of this is designed to keep their minds and bodies active while they are at home.

"We're really focused on preparing them for life. And currently, this is life. And those values that we talk about are intended to prepare kids and young adults for things like this. The more we can do of that, the better off we're going to be, the better off society's going to be," Cohn said.

When they are able to get back on the course, Cohn believes it will be impactful.

"I think it will be important to have them, kind of, embrace the challenge and the opportunity. It’s a different situation we’re living through and I think that round of golf that you played last year isn’t necessarily a given for this year. To be able to do those type of things, golf and beyond, when we can do them again, and do them actively, I think it will be a real blessing," Cohn said.

