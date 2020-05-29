Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘Unique and fun:’ Carole and Howard Baskin talking bobbleheads unveiled

Carole and Howard Baskin Talking Bobbleheads

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled Friday, May 29 talking bobbleheads of Carole Baskin and Howard Baskin.

The bobbleheads are the first of the husband and wife duo who operate Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary located near Tampa, Florida. Both bobbleheads will each play three sound clips, with Carole’s including her famous catchphrase, “Hey, All You Cool Cats and Kittens”.

Each bobblehead will be individually numbered and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

“We’re always thinking of ideas for unique and fun new bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “As soon as we saw Carole and Howard, we knew that talking bobbleheads would be perfect.”

The bobbleheads are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

