× 5 Walmart stores closed until further notice amid unrest in Milwaukee

FRANKLIN — Five Walmart stores closed until further notice Saturday, May 30 “due to the recent events in Milwaukee.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday called on the state National Guard to help support law enforcement in Milwaukee following protests over the deaths of George Floyd and a Milwaukee man turned violent overnight.

Evers said in a press release that he authorized 125 Guard members to assist after receiving a request from Milwaukee city and county officials. They are worried about a repeat of the demonstration over Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died last month after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer.

A 38-year-old officer suffered a minor gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the city’s south side where protesters had gathered near a police precinct. He was treated at a hospital and released.

More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement.

This message was posted on the Walmart store’s Facebook page:

“Due to the recent events in Milwaukee, the store will be closed until further notice to protect the safety of our customers and associates. Serving the community remains a priority for us and we’ll reopen as soon as possible in order to do so.”

The same message was posted on Facebook pages for Walmart stores in Brown Deer, on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee, on E. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee and on W. Greenfield Avenue in Milwaukee.