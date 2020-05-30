Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Kolton Janz, 2-sport athlete from Hartford, aims high and will attend UW-Madison

Posted 9:40 pm, May 30, 2020
HARTFORD -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

He’s a two-sport athlete, an academic all-star, and now Hartford senior Kolton Janz is our High School Hot.

Kolton is the captain of the Orioles golf and volleyball teams and a WIAA scholar-athlete. He’s ranked second in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society. Plus, he’s part of the school’s H Club, which does community service with the middle and elementary schools as well as the community

Kolton will be going to UW-Madison in the fall. Congratulations, Kolton Janz our High School Hot Shot.

