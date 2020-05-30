× MPD: 19-year-old driver killed, passenger injured in crash near Lisbon and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old driver died in a crash that happened on W. Lisbon Avenue just south of Capitol Drive early Saturday, May 30.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. The vehicle lost control, rolled over and struck a pole.

A 20-year-old male passenger of the vehicle sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.