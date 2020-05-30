Police: 50-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting near North and MLK

MILWAUKEE — A 50-year-old man was shot near North Avenue and Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m., Milwaukee police say.

Authorities said the man was struck while walking down the street when suspects fired shots from a moving vehicle.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.