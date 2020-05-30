Wauwatosa West’s Jordan Scharf takes her softball, academic career to UW-Stevens Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

For four years she was a varsity softball player at Wauwatosa West High School. Now, senior Jordan Scharf is our High School Hot. She’s very versatile on the diamond with the ability to play anywhere anytime. She’s also speedy and smart, able to steal a base at just the right time. Every season her batting average improved, from .343 her freshman year to .398 last season.

Jordan also played tennis and basketball at West while being a High Honor Roll student each year. Now, she’s hoping to continue her softball and academic career at UW-Stevens Point.

Congratulations to our High School Hot, Jordan Scharf