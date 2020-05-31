Crowd gathered near Kenosha PD as 8:30 p.m. curfew took effect amid protests

KENOSHA — Kenosha County sheriff’s officials on Sunday, May 31 declared curfew effective at 8:30 p.m. Sunday — indicating “the public needs to be off the streets for their safety” amid ongoing protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. The sheriff’s department will be enforcing the curfew.

Despite that curfew, FOX6’s cameras captured crowds chanting and gathering around the Kenosha Police Department Sunday night.

Earlier, dozens of people were crowded outside a home as officers stood by — guarding it.

The curfew expires at 7 a.m. Monday, June 1.

