Derek Schueler played football, baseball for Howards Grove while carrying a 3.5 GPA

HOWARDS GROVE — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Howards Grove High School baseball player Derek Schueler won the team defensive award — playing catcher, shortstop, pitcher and outfielder as a junior.

He also helped win a regional game with a walk-off suicide squeeze bunt.

He played football as well at Howards Grove while carrying a 3.5 grade point average.

Congratulations to Derek Schueler, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

