Live: Ongoing George Floyd protests near MLK Drive and Locust Street in Milwaukee
Live: Police in riot gear amid a protest outside MPD headquarters in downtown Milwaukee
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Health officials: 594 COVID-19 deaths in WI; 18K+ positive, 11K+ recovered, 250K negative

Posted 4:38 pm, May 31, 2020, by

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin grew to 18,403 Sunday, May 31, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. There have been 592 deaths in the state, DHS officials reported, and 2,583 (14%) of those testing positive have required hospitalization. DHS officials said 250,103 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 7,730 positive cases in the county, along with 278 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

Additional cases and deaths reported Sunday by health officials brought the statewide total of deaths to 594, and the statewide total of positive cases to 18,416.

Meanwhile, 11,646 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

