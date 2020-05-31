Health officials: 594 COVID-19 deaths in WI; 18K+ positive, 11K+ recovered, 250K negative

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin grew to 18,403 Sunday, May 31, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. There have been 592 deaths in the state, DHS officials reported, and 2,583 (14%) of those testing positive have required hospitalization. DHS officials said 250,103 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 7,730 positive cases in the county, along with 278 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

Additional cases and deaths reported Sunday by health officials brought the statewide total of deaths to 594, and the statewide total of positive cases to 18,416.

Meanwhile, 11,646 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath