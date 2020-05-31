× Menomonee Falls police seek trailer stolen from storage unit parking lot

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls on Sunday, May 31 asked for help locating a stolen trailer — taken from the parking lot of a storage unit.

The trailer is estimated to be about 8’ by 18’. The specific make and model are unknown.

The trailer has a black metal frame with a diamond plate pattern, four wheels with black rims and a silver tool box near the front.

A custom sign was attached to the rear, reading, “Bondo Bills Classics.”

The trailer was stolen sometime between 1:30 p.m. on May 28 and 8:45 a.m. on May 30.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.