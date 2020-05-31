Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee police need your help to locate critical missing 48-year-old man

Posted 5:40 am, May 31, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing subject, 48-year-old Steven Pietruszynski.

Pietruszynski was last seen near 20th and Wood on Milwaukee’s far south side around 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

Pietruszynski is described as a male, white, 6’3″ tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown/gray hair and a beard. He was possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red/white logo on the front, blue jeans and a black beanie cap.

Anyone with information on Pietruszynski is asked to call the Milwaukee police.

