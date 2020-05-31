× Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man from Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old man from Menomonee Falls.

Richard Scopline is missing from Countryside Drive in Menomonee Falls — last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. Officials say he is driving a 2014 gray Toyota Camry (similar to one pictured below) with Wisconsin license 752-EXH. There is a yellow decal with the letters CMH on the driver’s side rear window.

Scopline is described as a male, white, 5’11” tall, and weighing 210 pounds. He has short, white hair, a white mustache, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information on Scopline’s whereabouts is urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.