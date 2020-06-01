× ATF seeks 3 in arson of Walgreens on MLK Drive during violent protests Saturday morning

MILWAUKEE — Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Milwaukee Field Office within the Chicago Field Division and the Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three persons of interest involved in the arson of the Walgreens Pharmacy on MLK Drivein Milwaukee.

Looting of the store took place at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, May 30, and a fire was reported at 12:57 a.m., officials said.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283- 8477).

Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.