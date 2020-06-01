× Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee take phased approach to re-opening

MILWAUKEE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) announced on Monday, June 1 that officials are taking a phased approach to re-opening and providing summer programming to Milwaukee’s youth.

BGCGM operates 44 clubs in Milwaukee, as well as Camp Whitcomb/Mason in Hartland. The clubs will open two locations on Monday, June 8:

Mary Ryan (3000 North Sherman Boulevard)

Don & Sallie Davis (1975 South 24th Street)

The clubs will open five additional locations on Monday, June 22:

Daniels-Mardak (4834 North 35th Street)

Fitzsimonds (3400 West North Avenue)

LaVarnway (2739 North 15th Street)

Pieper-Hillside (611 West Cherry Street)

Camp Whitcomb/Mason (W294 N8436 Camp Whitcomb Road, Hartland)

Camp Whitcomb/Mason will offer day camp operations only. After careful review of CDC guidelines related to COVID-19, BGCGM has made the difficult decision to cancel overnight camp for the entire 2020 season.

All open sites will operate at reduced capacity and under strict health and safety protocols as outlined by the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Milwaukee Health Department. Staff is undergoing rigorous training as we prepare to open our doors to youth.

Registration is now open at bgcmilwaukee.org.