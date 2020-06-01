× Brookfield Academy’s Pablo Dale, #1 DII tennis player in the state, went 21-0 as a junior

BROOKFIELD — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Brookfield Academy‘s Pablo Dale was named 2019 Co-Male Athlete of the Year.

The number one ranked tennis player in DII for the state, he was 21-0 as a junior.

He earned the title of singles champion in 2018, and he was going for three straight state titles this year.

Of course, he never got that opportunity.

Out of 35 players from across the country, he was named All-American — and he will next compete at Marquette University.

Best of luck to Pablo Dale, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.