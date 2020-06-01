× Citywide lighting begins Monday night to recognize festivals canceled due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Buildings throughout downtown Milwaukee will recognize cultural groups whose annual festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis with the #MKEitShine campaign.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is encouraging buildings and landmarks to illuminate their facades with colors representing each cultural festival during its originally scheduled festival dates. Patriotic colors will be encouraged citywide to welcome visitors during the rescheduled dates of the Democratic National Convention.

Beginning Monday evening, June 1, 600 EAST Wisconsin, 833 East Michigan, Discovery World, Fiserv Forum, Gas Light Building, Hyatt Place Milwaukee Downtown, Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, Lakefront Brewery, MGIC, Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee County Historical Society, Milwaukee County Parks Mitchell Park Domes, Northwestern Mutual, The Pfister Hotel, Schlitz Park (#MilwaukeeFamous sign), SpringHill Suites by Marriott (when reopened) and U.S. Bank Center will be lit in a rainbow of colors to salute PrideFest.

WHEN:

PrideFest: June 1 – 7 (colors: rainbow)

Polish Fest: June 12 – 14 (colors: red and white)

3rd of July Fireworks: July 3 – 5 (colors: red, white and blue)

Bastille Days: July 9 – 12 (colors: red, white and blue)

Festa Italiana: July 17 – 19 (colors: green, white and red)

German Fest: July 24 – 26 (colors: black, red and gold)

Black Arts Festival: Aug. 1 (colors: blue, red, yellow and green)

Democratic National Convention: Aug. 10 – 20 (colors: red, white and blue)

Mexican Fiesta: Aug. 21 – 23 (colors: green, white and red)

Irish Fest: Aug. 28 – 30 (colors: green, white and orange)

WHERE:

600 EAST Wisconsin

833 East Michigan

Discovery World

Fiserv Forum

Gas Light Building

Hyatt Place Milwaukee Downtown

Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

Lakefront Brewery

MGIC

Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee County Historical Society

Milwaukee County Parks Mitchell Park Domes (will only be lit on Saturdays and Sundays)

Northwestern Mutual

The Pfister Hotel

Schlitz Park (#MilwaukeeFamous sign)

SpringHill Suites by Marriott (when reopened)

U.S. Bank Center