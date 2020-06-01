‘Health and safety in mind:’ 4 Wisconsin fairs CANCELED for 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Four Wisconsin fairs have been canceled for 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced on Monday, June 1. The fairs include: The Waukesha County Fair, Jefferson County Fair, Washington County Fair and Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Waukesha County Fair

The 2021 Waukesha County Fair is scheduled July 21-25.

For those who have already purchased admission tickets during special promotions, tickets will be valid for the 2021 Waukesha County Fair. However, you are able to donate any purchases back to making the 2021 Waukesha County Fair even better.

Fair officials say they are currently in negotiations with their Main Stage entertainers for 2021. Refunds are available through July 3, 2020. Main Stage concert tickets will be eligible for a full refund. All ticket holders will be receiving a direct email within 24 to 48 hours with further details on options.

For more information, as well as answers to many other questions, please visit www.waukeshacountyfair.com.

Jefferson County Fair

Provided the COVID-19 situation improves to the point where it’s safe to hold mass gatherings, the Jefferson County Fair will return July 7-11, 2021.

Planning for the 2021 fair is also underway and will be held July 7-11. Jon Pardi will headline the Main Stage with a new date of Saturday, July 10. Current ticket holders can hold on to their ticket and use it at the 2021 concert or request a refund. The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik will headline the Main Stage on Friday, July 9.

All other non-fair events and group meetings scheduled on the fairgrounds throughout the year are being evaluated on a case by case basis and will be able to continue as long as proper protocols and procedures are in place.

For more information about refunds and how the cancellation impacts ticket holders, participants, vendors, stakeholders, and other events visit jcfairpark.com.

Washington County Fair

The 2021 Washington County Fair has been scheduled for July 20-25.

Northern Wisconsin State Fair

The 2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair has been scheduled for July 7-11.