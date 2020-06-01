Looking for a way to change up your breakfast? Check out these DIY pop tarts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If your breakfast is getting a little bland these days, try something new! Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins FOX6 WakeUp to whip up some tasty pockets.

Recipe:

1 package store bought pie crust sheets OR 1 package puff pastry sheets

1 egg, beaten

Filling of your choice:

Any flavor jam

Nutella

Marshmallow fluff

Pie filling

Chocolate chips or chocolate bars

Topping of your choice:

Powdered Sugar

Vanilla, Chocolate, or cream cheese frosting in a tub

Sprinkles

1. If using puff pastry, defrost dough as directed on package. Using a rolling pin and a lightly floured surface, gently roll dough out a bit.

2. Use a large circle cookie cutter, or cut rectangles by hand with a sharp knife.

3. Line up the 'bottoms' (saving an equal number for the 'tops').

4. Spread a thin to moderate amount of filling onto the bottom, making sure to leave about a 1/4 inch border all the way around.

5. Take a pastry brush or your finger to spread a scant amount of beaten egg around the border. Top with the 'top' pastry piece.

6. Take a fork, and make an impression with the tines all the way around to seal the edges.

7. Place on parchment lined cookie sheet, leaving space in between (they will not spread much).

8. For pie dough, bake at 350 degrees for 8-12 minutes until golden brown. For puff pastry, bake at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes until lightly browned.

9. Let cool, then top with powdered sugar or frosting and adorn with sprinkles.

Tips and Tricks: For a 'fancy' look, layer toppings (for example, use chocolate frosting as the base, then drizzle another flavor over the top)