MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Lazaria Young was last seen near Fond du Lac Avenue and Hoyt Place around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Young is described as a female, African American, about 5’3″ tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information on Young’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.