People are itching to travel again: What you need to know if you’re booking a getway

MILWAUKEE -- Restrictions are starting to lift and people are itching to travel again. Tom Karnes with LaMacchia Travel Agency joins FOX6 WakeUp with what you need to know if you're looking to book a getaway.

People will start travelling when:

• When they see others have travelled and had NO negative experiences

• The comfort level increases as states start opening with no major uptick in cases

• The government says it is OK

• No one will have to be quarantined upon arrival or return

• They understand the 'New Normal'

• The pent up demand to escape gets too much

People will start planning vacations when:

• People hear that others have started booking

• Major events stop getting cancelled

• Disney World sets a reopen date

• Cruise Lines reestablish their sailings

• When they have completed all of Netfilx/Amazon/Hulu and have nothing left to do

We recommend that you begin travelling:

• When You are comfortable

• Starting after August 1, 2020 for die hards

• Starting October November for majority