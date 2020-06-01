× Pick ‘n Save, Kroger Health extend free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Pick ‘n Save and Kroger Health are extending their free, drive-through COVID-19 testing in Milwaukee throughout this week. The testing will still be held at the Old BMO Harris Bradley Center Site in downtown Milwaukee. Community members can register here.

Eligibility will be established by a virtual screening tool based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with recommendations from state and local government.

Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a Pick ‘n Save pharmacy associate approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.

The drive-through testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving available personal protective equipment.

Details below:

When:

Tuesday, June 2, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, June 4, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where:

Old BMO Harris Bradley Center Site

1001 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

(Southwest Corner)