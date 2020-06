MILWAUKEE — Two women were arrested in connection with a burglary at Value Beauty near Teutonia Avenue and Florist Avenue early Monday, June 1.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the women, ages 26 and 19, entered the business and removed property.

FOX6’s cameras found shattered glass and merchandise scattered outside the business Monday morning.

Police said charges were being referred to the district attorney’s office.