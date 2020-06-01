Police: 2 shot, wounded near 57th and Center in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Traffic Alert: 2 left lanes closed on I-41/94 SB at Oakwood Road due to crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee  police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Monday morning, June 1 near 57th Street and Center Street.

According to police, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries around 12:52 a.m.

Shooting near 57th and Center in Milwaukee

They were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation. Milwaukee police continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

