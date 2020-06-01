Police, protesters clash overnight near Oakland and Edgewood in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police in full riot gear and protesters clashed near Oakland and Edgewood in Milwaukee late Sunday night, May 31st. It happened just before midnight.

Multiple fights broke out in the middle of the street as police tried to keep peace.

FOX6 News caught up with one store owner keeping watch over his business amid the chaos.

"He worked his entire life, for 20 years, to set up a business here on Oakland Avenue, just for it to get completely destroyed in one night," said Jason Marhal, father owns CBD shop.

Marhal says people threw a razor scooter through their window to gain access to the shop.